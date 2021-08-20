Lionel Messi is the second most valuable footballer with his staggering net worth of $600 million (about N247 billion)

The Barcelona legend who has left the Spanish club to join PSG is behind Faiq Bolqiah who is reportedly worth - $20 billion

In third position is legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo who is said to be having a ridiculous net worth of $500 million (about N206 billion wealth)

Six-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi has emerged the number two player with the highest net worth having amassed staggering wealth to the tune of $600 million (about N247 billion).

Sports Skeeda reports that the richest football player on the plant remains Faiq Bolkian who boasts of a staggering $20 billion to emerge number one – by far.

Bolkiah is a member of the Bruneian Royal Family who plays as a midfielder for Portuguese club Marítimo.

Lionel Messi is second footballer with highest networth.

Source: Getty Images

He continues to remain the player with the highest net worth due to his lineage as the 23-year-old is the son of Jefri Bolkiah, the Prince of Brunei, and nephew of Hassanal Bolkiah, who is the current Sultan of Brunei.

Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo is the third footballer with the highest net worth with his $500 million (about N206 billion wealth).

Who are the top 10 footballers with highest net worth?

Below are stats via Clacified.com

10 Thierry Henry - $130 million

9 Gareth Bale - $145 million

8 Ronaldo - $160 million

7 Wayne Rooney - $170 million

6 Zlatan Ibrahimovic - $190 million

5 Neymar - $200 million

4 David Beckham - $450 million

3 Cristiano Ronaldo - $500 million

2 Lionel Messi - $600 million

1 Faiq Bolkiah - $20 billion

Who is the highest paid footballer?

Following Lionel Messi’s move to French Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain, the Argentine who now earns Messi £960,000 every week remains the highest paid footballer.

GiveMeSport have listed the top 10 highest paid footballers at the moment with Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar in second and third positions respectively.

Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo who takes home £900,000-weekly earns £60,000 less than his eternal rival Messi, while Neymar smiles home with £606,000 every week.

Days after his farewell presentation, Messi signed a two-year contract with French giants PSG.

Which football team is the richest?

Legit.ng earlier reported that Barcelona, for the first time in a while, are now regarded as the most valuable football club in the world according to Forbes magazine, ESPN FC reports.

Despite not winning key trophies in the last two seasons, La Blaugrana still managed to top their closest rival with just a fraction of a dollar.

The Catalan giants who are currently in the third position on La Liga table are worth $4.76bn while Madrid are worth £4.75bn.

