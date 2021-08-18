Jorginho claims he does not deserve to be named the 2021 World Player of The Year despite his achievements last season according to Cassano

Itay legend Antonio Cassano claims the midfielder says it would be a scandal if he topples Lionel Messi for Ballon d'Or

The 28-year-old helped Italy win Euro 2020 and was instrumental to Chelsea's Champions League triumph last term

According to Antonio Cassano, Jorginho believes that winning a Ballon d'Or award ahead of Lionel Messi is unrealistic, Goal reports.

The Chelsea midfielder has been presented as a strong candidate for this year's individual accolade despite his achievements last season.

The 28-year-old helped the Blues land their second Champions League title and the creative midfielder was also instrumental to Italy's Euro 2020 success.

Jorginho thinks it would be a scandal to win Ballon d'Or ahead of Lionel Messi Photo by Matteo Ciambelli

Source: Getty Images

But Cassano who had playing spells with AC Milan and Real Madrid claims Jorginho once admitted that he does not deserve the prize.

Jorginho was quoted by SporTV:

"We all have dreams. But, I'll be honest, it depends on the criteria that the decision is based on.

"If we're talking about talent then I know I'm not the best in the world. But if it's going on titles, then nobody has won more than I have this season.

"How could I compare myself to Messi, Neymar or Cristiano Ronaldo? They've got completely different characteristics to me. But, I repeat, it depends on the criteria."

