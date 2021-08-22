Kelechi Iheanacho who scored a huge number of goals for Leicester City in the latter stages claimed he change his ‘soap’ to ‘shower gel’

Nigerian music sensation Small Doctor has visited the King Power Stadium and boasted that he has taken Iheanacho’s ‘secret’

Small Doctor taunted the Super Eagles striker and added that the player will pay in millions of pounds before having it back

Nigerian music ace Adekunle Temitope famously known as ‘Small Doctor’ has taunted Super Eagles striker Kelechi Iheanacho right at the King Power Stadium.

Small Doctor who is on music tour in England stormed the Leicester City stadium and appeared to have visited the Foxes Fanstore where jerseys, jackets, balls and other related merchandise of the club are sold.

While exiting the outlet, the music star claimed that he spotted Kelechi Iheanacho’s secret and has taken it.

Kelechi Iheanacho celebrates a goal for Leicester City. Photo: Shaun Botterill

Source: Getty Images

He said in Pidgin English in a clip on his Instagram handle:

“Iheanacho I don see where you keep that secret.”

The Super Eagles forward was in spectacular form late last season taking his goal tally to 19 having played 39 matches in all competitions.

Iheanacho also bagged the EPL Player of the Month for March 2021. The forward scored five goals in that month to become the fourth Nigerian player to win the award, after Jay Jay Okocha, Peter Odemwingie and Odion Ighalo.

The very friendly Iheanacho and teammate Wilfred Ndidi made all the headlines in the latter stages of last season. Ndidi had requested for ‘soap’ (secret to success in the Nigerian context) from the striker.

On one occasion, Kelechi disclosed that ‘soap’ was no longer his secret to his sublime goal scoring form, claiming he now uses 'shower gel'.

‘Cut soap’ had been a recent trend which is synonymous with the Super Eagles striker and his teammate Wilfred Ndidi who both play for the Foxes.

It means to reveal the secret of success. One would always expect something funny from both super Eagles stars after winning a match with the Foxes.

And now Small Doctor claims he already has the player’s secret:

"I don see Iheanacho secret. He dey collect best man of the match. He dey carry ball go house dey score hat-trick. He don forget him secret for here, I don carry am.

"Iheanacho, before I give you back, you will pay millions of pounds."

Kelechi inspires Leicester to Community Shield glory

Legit.ng earlier reported that Leicester City beat Manchester City 1-0 to win their first Community Shield since 1971 in what was a pulsating curtain-raiser for the Premier League.

Nigeria international Kelechi Ihenacho scored the only goal of the game late on from the penalty spot just as the game looked like it would meander towards a shootout.

Leicester City continued their resurgence as they backed their FA Cup win at the tail end of last season with a triumph in the community shield at the expense of the Premier League champions.

