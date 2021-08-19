Emmanuel Emenike hosted Nollywood sensation Osita Iheme, socialite Cubana Chiefpriest and other celebrities at his home in Owerri

The former Super Eagles striker has continued to allow fans catch a glimpse of the eye-popping mansion he built

The celebs who are said to be great friends were spotted having fun in Owerri, the Imo state capital

Former Nigerian international Emmanuel Emenike welcomed Nollywood star Osita Iheme, famously known as ‘Pawpaw’, and socialite Cubana Chiefpriest to his lavish home in Owerri.

The celebrities have continued to support each other in family life as well as business as they were seen sharing precious moments together as sighted on Instagram.

Recall that Cubana Chiefpriest and Emmanuel Emenike threw their financial and moral support for Obi Cubana who buried his late mother in Oba, Anambra state recently.

About a month after the lavish burial ceremony, celebrities including Osita Iheme visited Emenike at his multimillion naira mansion in Owerri.

After arriving at the player's residence, the socialite Cubana Chiefpriest filmed the exterior of Emenike’s home as he drove through the gate which opened automatically.

The Chiefpriest made his way through to the parking lot just opposite a mini stadium where some friends of Emenike were showing their skills.

Emenike has not featured for any football team since November 2019 after parting ways with the Westerloo football club. He made just five appearances for them.

Obafemi Martins lights up nightclub

Meanwhile, former Super Eagles striker Obafemi Martins lit up a night club with his presence having rocked a lavish diamond wristwatch to the hangout.

A clip is currently making the rounds on social media showing the Nigerian footballer who last played for Wuhan Zall of China donning the multi-million Naira time-piece on his wrist.

‘Obagoal’ who is gradually becoming a celebrity is famous for lavishing cash on luxury items including cars, houses – and he even own an exotic yacht.

Nigerian artiste Jay Breeze who was at the night club with the former Newcastle of England forward had no choice but to scream having spotted the glittering time-piece.

John Ogu's former wife Veronica is engaged

Legit.ng earlier reported that about three years after going their separate ways, Veronica Akaolisa, the estranged wife of Nigerian footballer John Ogu has engaged again, with another man.

But now, they have practically parted ways as Veronica was spotted in a viral video by Instablog after another man proposed to her.

Clad in a suit, the young man went on a knee, opened a ring-box and presented the diamond piece to her and in a swift, the ring graced her finger.

