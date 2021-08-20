Mason Greenwood will not like to play as the arrow-head Man United's attack according to Darren Fletcher

The United forward showed his capability playing from the wings in the opening day win against Leeds United

The likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial also like to play their preferred role from the flanks

According to Man United coach Darren Fletcher, Mason Greenwood does not want to play as the main striker in the team, Mirror.

The 19-year-old produced a classic performance in United's 5-1 thrashing of Leeds United in the opening day fixture played at Old Trafford.

The England international scored a well-taken goal after meeting up with a delightful pass from Paul Pogba down the left.

Mason Greenwood want to operate more from the wings than playing as the main striker in Man United, Fletcher claims. Photo by Martin Ricketts

Source: Getty Images

The Red Devils have several options in the attack with the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Edison Cavani.

However, Cavani is the only natural No.9 in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team with others preferring to operate from the wings.

Greenwood who is the youngest among the options in attack will have to be consistent with his performances in the games ahead.

The youngster opted not to play for England at Euro 2020 to help him recover fully from his niggling injury in the past campaign.

And Solskajer is already reaping from the benefits with the teenager's five-star display on matchday 1 of the new Premier League season.

United will travel to St.Mary's to play Southampton who suffered a defeat to Everton at Goodison Park in the past weekend.

