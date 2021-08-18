Romelu Lukaku is ready to make his first appearance for Chelsea in their Premier League encounter against Arsenal

The Belgian striker trained with his teammates for the time since making a big summer money move from Inter Milan

The 28-year-old featured for Manchester United, West Brom and Everton in his five years playing at top-flight level in England

Romelu Lukaku hit Chelsea's training ground at Cobhams for his much-anticipated debut against Arsenal at the Emirates, The Sun.

The 28-year-old rejoined the Blues for a record-breaking £97.5million from Inter Milan this summer and all is now set for the Belgian to get into the thick of things.

And the Belgium international has declared that he is ready to do battle against their London rivals Arsenal who lost to Brentford on their opening day fixture.

Romelu Lukaku is looking forward to playing his first game against Arsenal at the Emirates. Photo by Darren Walsh

Source: Getty Images

What Lukaku said ahead of Arsenal fixture

Lukaku was quoted by Chelsea's website:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“I’m happy the first one is a big game away at Arsenal so hopefully we can prepare ourselves well and get a good result.”

Lukaku is a familiar face in the Premier League where he scored 113 goals combined for Manchester United, West Brom and Everton but none for the Blues.

The huge forward was at Stamford Bridge when Chelsea outclassed Crystal Palace by 3-0 and is favoured to get a starting shirt against the Gunners.

The former Anderlecht added that he can not wait to get the thick of things:

“I’m ready so it’s just about getting into the team and trying to prove myself to the coaches that if I’m needed, I can play.

“We all have to compete throughout the week to earn our starting spot.

“For me it’s going to be a new fight but we’re all fighting for one cause – to make sure that Chelsea win.

“I’ll make sure that in training I give 100 per cent every day."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that According to Antonio Cassano, Jorginho believes that winning a Ballon d'Or award ahead of Lionel Messi is unrealistic, Goal reports.

The Chelsea midfielder has been presented as a strong candidate for this year's individual accolade despite his achievements last season.

The 28-year-old helped the Blues land their second Champions League title and the creative midfielder was also instrumental to Italy's Euro 2020 success.

But Cassano who had playing spells with AC Milan and Real Madrid claims Jorginho once admitted that he does not deserve the prize.

Source: Legit.ng