Graeme Souness has played down Paul Pogba's brilliant performance for Man United against Leeds United

The Liverpool legend believes there is not special about Pogba creating four assists due to his worth on the transfer market

The Reds Devils began their 2020-21 campaign on a promising note following a 5-1 victory over Leeds United

Graeme Souness is not too impressed with Paul Pogba's five-star showing during Man United's 5-1 thrashing of Leeds United in a Premier League, Sport Bible, Sky Sports.

The embattled French midfielder was instrumental to the Red Devils success against Leeds as he was involved in four out of the five goals scored by his teammates.

Graeme Souness believes there is nothing new in a player worth £100m like Paul Pogba creating four assists ina game. Photo by Ash Donelon and Catherine Ivill

Source: Getty Images

The 28-year-old was unlucky not to have scored earlier in the game after his step-over deceived Leeds keeper Illan Meslier but hit the side-netting.

The conversation

During the post-match analysis, former Man City defender Micah Richards asked Souness he impressed him the most and the Liverpool legend did not mention Pogba, instead he chose Mason Greenwood.

Souness said:

"For me the star of the show was Greenwood."

Richards was trying to make Souness not forget provided four assists in the game:

"Pogba had four assists."

Souness responded:

"We expect that from a £100million man."

Summary of United vs Leeds

Greenwood was put through by Pogba and scored United's second goal after Luke Ayling had levelled Bruno Fernandes first-half strike.

Fernandes grabbed his brace from another Pogba's assist before scoring a hat-trick, getting the same favour from the France midfielder.

Pogba's last assist in the match was to Fred as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men wrapped up a brilliant performance to earn maximum points.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Thomas Tuchel has suggested Chelsea are trailing behind Man City, Liverpool, and Man United in this season's title race.

Tuchel made the concession just moments after steering his side to a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace in their Premier League opener.

Goals from Marcos Alonso, Christian Pulisic, and Trevoh Chalobah ensured the west Londoners kicked off their campaign on a flying start.

"This is the Premier League, the toughest competition and it is on us, I truly believe we are in the role of the hunters to close the gap to Liverpool, City, and United. We have to do this week in, week out."

