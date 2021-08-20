Ogenyi Onzi has ended his short spell with Luthuanina club Zalgiris due to better offers coming from other European clubs

The 28-year-old spent six months at the club and played 15 games netting two goals including the Champions League strike against Linfield

The Super Eagles midfielder represented Nigeria at the 2013 AFCON in South Africa and the 2016 World Cup in Brazil

Ogenyi Onazi has left Lithuanian side Zalgiris by mutual consent after a short loan six-month spell with the club, Punch.

The Nigerian international thanked the club for their hospitality after making 19 appearances and scoring two goals.

Onazi was on target for Zalgiris during their Champions League qualification game against Linfield but lost by 2-1.

Super Eagles star terminates contract with top European club after Champions League exit. Ogenyi Onazi has finally ended his relationship with Lithuanian side Zalgiris. Photo by Charles McQuillan

Onazi's reason for leaving Zalgiris

The 28-year-old revealed that he quit the club because he got better offers from other European sides in his post on Instagram.

“It’s a very difficult time to say goodbye. In the contract we had, it said that I could leave anytime I had an offer and at this time it came very fast so we had to take the option and I will like to thank the club president for giving me the opportunity to show that I’m not injured, which I really appreciate.

“To the fans, I want to thank them also for supporting us and me personally for everything they’ve done and I’ll keep supporting them.”

The former Lazio star also featured for Turkish Super Lig sides including Trabzonsor and Denizlispor before moving to Denmark to play for SonderjyskE.

