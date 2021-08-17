Aruna Quadri and Honourable Gbenga Omotoso showed their table tennis skills to each other in a video posted on Instagram

The commissioner of information and strategy in Lagos state did not play like an amateur as he was smashing the Nigerian top seed

Quadri who reached the quarter-finals of the Rio 2016 Olympics crashed out of the first round at the Tokyo Games

Lagos state Commissioner for Information and Strategy Gbenga Omotoso was showing off his table tennis skills with the world's 20th best player Aruna Quadri, Instagram.

Honourable Omotoso posted a rare photo on his social media handle having fun with Nigeria's team captain at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The information administrator was exchanging back-to-back strokes with Quadri who was amazed by the competitiveness of the commission.

Honourable Gbenga Omotoso was exchanging strokes with Nigerian top seed Aruna Quadri Photo @gbengaomotoso

Source: Instagram

Quadri unfortunately crashed out of the first round of the men's table tennis event at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The 33-year-old lost to Brazilian ping ponger Brazilian Gustavo which was disappointing by his standards as the world No.20.

Quadri made it through to the quarter-finals of the 2016 Olympics at Rio defeating top seeds before reaching the last eight.

However, apologized for his ouster at the Games as the country expected him to make a history feat against the Asians.

He was quoted by The Guardian:

“Without doubt, Sports Minister Dare has done a lot to change sports and athletes welfare in his short time.

"His adopt an athlete initiative has impacted so much on many athletes. I feel disappointed I could not get a medal to say thank you,” Quadri said at the Games Village mix zone in Tokyo."

