Gernot Rohr has stated that every team are avoiding being grouped alongside Egypt and Cote d'Ivoire at the AFCON 2021 draws

The German technical adviser who led the Super Eagles to a third-place finish at the 2019 edition will be aiming for glory

Countries will be knowing the opponents as draws will be held on Tuesday, August 7 at Yaounde, Cameroon

Super Eagles handler Gernot Rohr revealed that he does not wish the Super Eagles to face seven-time winner Egypt and Cote d'Ivoire in the group stage of the African Cup of Nations, Daily Post, The Nation report.

The AFCON 2021 draws will be held in Yaounde, Cameroon, on Tuesday, August 7 and countries will know their opponents at the forthcoming soccer fiesta next year.

The competition is set to hold between January 9 and February 6, 2022, and all 24 teams will slug it out in Cameroon.

Gernot Rohr says all countries are avoiding Egypt and Cote d'Ivoire in their group.

Source: Getty Images

Rohr will be in charge of the Super Eagles in his second successive AFCON tournament after the 2019 edition in Egypt in 2019.

Being aware of threat teams like Egypt and Cote d'Ivoire possess the German tactician admitted that he does not want to face the Pharaohs and the Elephants.

What Rohr thinks

Rohr was quoted by The Nation:

“I have had good conversations also with my colleagues.

"Every one of the top 6 wants to avoid Egypt and Côte d’Ivoire.

“But we will accept and respect all the teams."

Nigeria finished third at AFCON 2019 tournament and Rohr will not be aiming at anything less than a winners medal.

The last time Nigerian won an AFCON title was in the 2013 edition in South Africa under the tutelage of late Stephen Keshi.

