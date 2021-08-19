Robert Lewandowski has reportedly told Bayern Munich that he wants to leave the club for new exploits with other European clubs

The 32-year-old has seven Bundesliga titles with the Bavarians as well as the coveted Champions League

The Poland international has two years on his current deal at the Allianz Arena has been linked with top teams in Europe

Robert Lewandowski has told Bayern Munich he wants a new challenge after his successful spell with the Bundesliga club, Sky Sports, Goal.

The 32-year-old joined the Bavarians from Dortmund back in 2014 and has won many trophies including the Champions League title in 2020.

It is understood that the Polan striker who will turn 33 on Saturday, August 21, 2021, wants to join another top club before he clocks 35.

Lewandowski has told Bayern Munich that he wants to leave the club for a new challenge. Photo by Alexander Hassenstein

Source: Getty Images

However, Bayern have been holding on to last season's European Golden Boot winner who has been linked to Man United in the past month.

On the other hand, Lewandoski has grown increasingly more frustrated at the Allianz Arena but is unlikely to do anything that will tarnish his image with the club.

The Poland captain scored a record-breaking 56 goals for club and country last season and has three strikes under his belt in the new Bundesliga season in two matches.

He scored in Bayern's Super Cup win over his former club Dortmund to add to his silverware achieved with Bayern.

Lewandowski's German award

