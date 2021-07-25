Robert Lewandowski has for the second time been named as the best player in Germany in an incredible record

The Polish striker was in fine form for Bayern Munich last season netting 48 goals in all competitions

Lewandowski however defeated the duo of Erling Haaland and Thomas Muller to win the award for this year

Thomas Muller and Erling Haaland have both been beaten by Polish striker Robert Lewandowski who has been named as the Germany's Footballer of the year following his impressive performances.

There is no doubt about the fact that Robert Lewandowski was in great form for Bayern Munich last season and even upper term where he helped his club to win the Champions League and League title.

In the 2019/20 season, Bayern Munich actually won treble thanks to great performances by Robert and his other teammates which gave the Polish striker the award as best player in Germany.

His outstanding contribution ensured that Bayern won the Bundesliga crown for a ninth successive year, and he also managed to break Gerd Muller's 49-year-old scoring record in the competition.

According to the latest report on GOAL, Robert Lewandowski finished ahead of Muller in this year's votes as Erling Haaland ended as third best.

Robert Lewandowski's reaction

"I know how big this honour is. For me, it is a reason for great pride and joy, because you rarely win the title of 'Footballer of the Year' twice in a row in Germany."

At the outgone season, Robert Lewandowski netted 48 goals in 48 games for Bayern Munich in all competitions.

