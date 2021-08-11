Lionel Messi and his family took a sweet photo during the unveiling ceremony of the six-time Ballon d'Or winner at Par des Princes

The 34-year-old was given a rousing reception following his stunning summer transfer arrival from Barcelona

Messi will partner will his long time friend and former teammate Neymar and French striker Kylian Mbappe in PSG's attack

Lionel Messi has found a new home with his wife and three sons after completing a historic move to French club Paris Saint-Germain, Instagram.

The 34-year-old signed a two-year deal worth €35million in salary per season with an option to extend a further year.

Thousands of fans were at the airport in Paris to receive football most prized asset as Messi arrived from Barcelona.

Lionel Messi, his wife and three children have found a new home in Paris. Photo @antonelaruccuzzo

Messi has never played for another club since he started his professional career and the move to Parc des Princes came as a surprise to fans around the world.

His arrival triggered shirt sales as over 20 million fans began to follow the French giants on Instagram.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner was unveiled to the fans and handed the No.30 shirt after refusing to wear Neymar's photo.

He also took a sweet family photo with wife Antonella Ruccuzzo and the three son sons Thiago, Matteo and Ciro.

The Argentine captain was quick to reveal that he can not wait to join the rest of the team on the field of play describing PSG's attack as crazy.

Efforts to reunite Messi and Neymar have finally succeeded as the duo along with Kylian Mbappe are set to form a deadly partnership in the frontline.

