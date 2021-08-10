Jack Grealish has revealed that his emotions was similar to Lionel Messi when he left Aston Villa to Man City

The 25-year-old became the most expensive player in English history when he signed a £100million deal with the Etihad outfit

The ex-Villa captain made his debut in the Community Shield loss to Leicester City and would likely feature against Tottenham at the weekend

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Jack Grealish has revealed that he broke down tears when he left Aston Villa to join Man City the same way Lionel Messi felt when he departed Barcelona, Sky Sports, Daily Post.

The England international completed a record-breaking £100million move to the Etihad making him the biggest transfer in English football history.

Days after Grealish left Villa Park, Messi also departed his boyhood club after 21 years glorious years with La Blaugrana.

Jack Grealish claims he felt exactly the same way as Lionel Messi who left Barcelona. Photo by Michael Regan and Pau Barrena

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Grealish on how he felt like Messi

"It was so tough. I think everyone knows that.

"I reported back for the pre-season as I was meant to. That's when the manager wanted me back so I obviously went back for a few days. It was obviously difficult because in the back of my head, I knew that I might be going.

"Everyone's seen the way Messi was at his final press conference and that is the exact way I felt myself.

"Before I left, at the hotel, I spoke to the team, the staff and the players and I teared up a little bit myself."

Grealish's debut for City

The 25-year-old made his debut for City during their Community Shield loss to Leicester City at Wembley Stadium.

The former Villa captain played the last 25 minutes in the loss to the Foxes and gave a glimpse of fans should expect in the new season.

Grealish is in line to make his Premier League debut for the Citizens when they face Tottenham at north London.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Lionel Messi spent his last few moments at Camp Nou as he admitted how heartbreaking it was to leave Barcelona, Sport Bible.

The Argentine broke down in tears expressing he never knew things would turn out the way it was after spending 21 years with La Blaugrana.

The 34-year-old said he was convinced he would extend his contract with the club but the financial situation prompted his shock exit.

Source: Legit.ng