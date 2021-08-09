Lionel Messi claims it was heartbreaking to spend his last few moments at the Camp Nou while making his final address

The 34-year-old officially left Barcelona as he said his final goodbyes to his family and teammates in a press conference

Messi broke down in tears as he told the press that he never wanted to leave the club in the circumstance that presented itself

Lionel Messi spent his last few moments at Camp Nou as he admitted how heartbreaking it was to leave Barcelona, Sport Bible.

The Argentine broke down in tears expressing he never knew things would turn out the way it was after spending 21 years with La Blaugrana.

The 34-year-old said he was convinced he would extend his contract with the club but the financial situation prompted his shock exit.

Messi was given a standing ovation by his family and former teammates and he was also mobbed by fans while leaving the Camp Nou.

He revealed to the press about the situation:

"My family and I were convinced we were going to stay here, at home.

"This is the end with this club and now a new story will begin. Yes, it's one of the most difficult moments for me.

"I don't want to leave this club - it's a club I love and this is a moment I didn't expect.

"Last year I wanted to leave, this year I wanted to stay. That's why I'm so sad.

"It was like my blood ran cold. I was really sad. It was really difficult right up to now. I'm still trying to process it all.

"When I get home I will still feel bad; it will be even worse. I'm not ready for this."

