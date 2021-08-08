Lionel Messi was in tears as he addressed pressmen at the Camp Nou following his departure from Barcelona

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner's contract was unable to be renewed following La Liga's strict restrictions

The 34-year-old confirmed that talks are ongoing with Paris Saint-Germain at the moment but an agreement is yet to be reached

Lionel Messi officially confirmed that he will be leaving Barcelona to join another European club as he made a farewell speech at Camp Nou, The Sun.

The 34-year-old spent 21 years with La Blaugrana and won many trophies with the Catalan club until his contract got expired at the end of last season.

The Argentine international who won his first senior trophy for his country in the past month was in tears as he thanked the fans for their hospitality all through his stay with the club.

Lionel Messi shed plenty of tears as he bid farewell to Barcelona in official press briefing at the Camp Nou. Photo by PAU BARRENA

Source: Getty Images

The six-Ballon d'Or winner was addressing newsmen at the Camp Nou as he stated that it was unfortunate that things could end prematurely.

Messi's farewell message

Messi was quoted by Sky Sports:

"I have so much respect for this club. so many beautiful things happened I gave everything for the shirt.

"The truth is that leaving I'm so grateful for the care people have shown me, never imagined having to say goodbye.

"We wanted to stay here and keep enjoying both this life we have both personally and professionally.

"My new contract was done, all done. I wanted to stay when I came back from the holiday but it was done."

Messi's next destination

Messi was asked about being linked to Paris Saint-Germain this summer and he responded:

"PSG is a possibility. Yes, at the moment nothing is confirmed with anybody, I have received many calls."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that With Argentine superstar Lionel Messi closing in on a deal to joining French Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain, details of his contract have been leaked.

It was gathered that the 34-year-old will earn around €40 million a year (about N19.4 billion) after tax at PSG according to a report on SPORTbible.

Following La Liga’s refusal to accept a five-year contract that the player had agreed with Barcelona, the six-time Ballon d’Or winner will now leave the Catalan club.

Source: Legit.ng