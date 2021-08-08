Paul Onuachu finally opened his account for Genk following their 2-1 win over high flying Kortrijk in the Belgian top-flight division

The Super Eagles striker equalized in the second half from a header after his team were trailing by a goal at halftime

Daniel Munoz scored the winner in the final minute of the game to help the Smurfs record their first win of the season

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Paul Onuachu inspired Genk to a 2-1 win over Kortrijk in a Jupiler Lig game played at the Guldensporenstadion, Goal, Soccernet.

The 27-year-old has fired blanks since the start of the season and fans have raised questions about replicating the 33 goals he scored last season.

The Nigerian international was not in his side's 4-3 loss in their last outing against KV Oostende on matchday 2.

Paul Onuachu scores his first goals of the season as Genk beat Kortrijk by 2-1. Photo by Kurt Desplenter

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Summary of the game

However, the Super Eagles forward did not disappoint as he helped Genk come back from a goal down to record their first win of the season.

Kortrijk took the lead just after 18 minutes of the game through Teddy Chevalier as he was well-positioned to head home a cross from Lucas Rougeaux.

Genk asked questions for an equalizer but Kortrihjk's goalkeeper Marko Illic denied Onuachu and Theo Bongonda.

Kristian Thorstvedt had Genk's best chance of the first half after he was teed up by Bryan Heynen, but the Norwegian failed to make it could.

Onuachu finally got his name on the scoresheet as he headed home a corner-kick set up by Mike Tresor to make it 1-1.

Tresor was also the provider for Genk's second goal as his assist was Daniel Munoz tapped in from close range to win the game by 2-1.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Oghenekaro Etebo scored a screamer in Watford's 4-0 win over League One side Doncaster Rovers in a pre-season friendly, Watford Observer, Soccernet.

The game which was played at St.George's Park saw the Hornets outclass their opponents behind closed doors.

Watford were 3-0 up in the first half as Nigerian international scored a rocket of a shot to put his side ahead.

Source: Legit.ng