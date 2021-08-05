Oghenekaro Etebo scored for his new club in a warm-up game against League One side Doncaster Rovers

The Hornets scored four unreplied goals with Etebo scoring the best of them at the behind-closed-door game at st. George's Park

Nigerian trio of William Troost-Ekong, Emmanuel Dennis and Tom Dele-Bashiru all featured in the game

The game which was played at St.George's Park saw the Hornets outclass their opponents behind closed doors.

Oghenekaro Etebo scored a great goal in Watford's 4-0 win over Doncaster Rovers. Photo by Matthew Ashton

Source: Getty Images

Summary of the game

Watford were 3-0 up in the first half as Nigerian international scored a rocket of a shot to put his side ahead.

The Super Eagles midfielder teed himself up before shooting the ball into the goalkeeper's left-hand corner.

Hornets captain Troy Deeney made it 2-0 with a header in the 15th minute as Dan Gosling added the third three minutes before halftime.

Ashley Fletcher completed the scoring from a spot-kick in the second half to wrap up a commanding performance from Xisco Munoz's men.

Nigeria's duo Emmanuel Dennis and Dele Bashiru were brought in the second half but the former was substituted due to injury concerns.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Maduka Okoye has signed a new four-year deal with Dutch side Spartak Rotterdam after several reports linking him to other clubs in Europe.

After spending just one season with Rotterdam following his move from Dusseldorf, the club have extended his contract until the summer of 2025.

"We hired Maduka a year ago because we thought he was a great talent.

“Last season he proved us right. With ten clean sheets in 28 games, he contributed to the club’s eighth-place finish and was even voted Player of the Season by the supporters.

Legit.ng also reported that Kelechi Iheanacho salvaged a draw for Leicester City against Championship side Queens Park Rangers as the match ended in a 3-3 draw, Soccernet, LCFC.

The Nigerian striker who made an appearance as a second-half substitute scored a late penalty to help the Foxes earn a draw in the six-goal thriller.

The 24-year-old redeemed himself after losing a penalty during the shoot-out loss to Wycombe in their previous encounter.

Source: Legit.ng