Lionel Messi is free to join any club this summer following his departure from Barcelona after 16 years

PSG have been linked with a move for the forward but Chelsea are planning to crash the party as they also show interest in the 34-year-old

In respect to the above, Blues owner Roman Abramovich has now called for a meeting with the Argentine's representatives

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich might be planning to double-cross Paris Saint Germain over Lionel Messi's transfer this summer.

Top European clubs have begun to scramble to move for the 34-year-old since he confirmed his departure from Barcelona earlier this week.

Many have tipped the Argentine to head straight to Paris Saint Germain to reunite with former teammate Neymar but sources close to the Blues claim their financier might be planning to lure Messi to Stamford bridge.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich celebrating his club's Champions League triumph over Man City in May. Photo by Alex Caparros - UEFA

Source: Getty Images

The announcement through all media channels yesterday ended his 16-year reign at Camp Nou after making his debut in 2005 - scoring 672 goals and 305 assists in 778 games in all competitions.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

He won 35 trophies with the Catalans including four Champions Leagues while also claiming six Ballon’s D’or at the club.

Manchester City already ruled themselves out of the race to land the winger after landing Jack Grealish in a Premier League record deal from Aston Villa.

The Mirror quoting Spanish news outlet AS reports that Abramovich has called an ‘urgent meeting’ to discuss the potential swoop for the diminutive forward.

Abramovich believes Chelsea have the financial muscle to give PSG a run for their money as regards Messi's transfer. Though he admitted the French club is ahead of Chelsea in the Messi pursuit right now.

According to Di Marzio, it is not the first time Chelsea have been in the market to sign Argentina’s number ten, after reportedly coming close to sealing a blockbuster €250million deal in 2014.

Lionel Messi's achievement in numbers at Barcelona

Legit.ng earlier reported that Lionel Messi will be playing for a new club apart from Barcelona for the first time in his career when the 2021-22 season kicks off in a few days.

Although it is unsure which club he will join but sources claim Paris Saint Germain are the favourites to land him.

Manchester City may have given up on their chase for him after splashing a staggering £100 million on Jack Grealish while they await Harry Kane's decision.

Source: Legit