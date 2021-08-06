Lionel Messi contributed over 1000 goals in 778 appearances for Barcelona since he broke into the team in 2005

The 34-year-old forward also won 35 major titles including four Champions League for the Catalans in 16 years

Paris Saint Germain might however be his next destination as most clubs are cautious of their financial records

Lionel Messi will be playing for a new club apart from Barcelona for the first time in his career when the 2021-22 season kicks off in a few days.

Although it is unsure which club he will join but sources claim Paris Saint Germain are the favourites to land him.

Manchester City may have given up on their chase for him after splashing a staggering £100 million on Jack Grealish while they await Harry Kane's decision.

A few other clubs might spring up surprises but most of them are being cautious owing to the financial crisis caused by COVID-19.

However, the Argentine walks away from Camp Nou a true legend, having broken several records that might take decades before new ones can be set.

Legit.ng however x-rays the achievement of the reigning Copa America winner during his 16 years reign with the Catalans before eventually parting ways with them on August 5.

List of Lionel Messi's achievements during his 16 years at Barcelona

778 games

672 goals

305 assists

La Liga titles x10

Copa Del Rey x7

Spanish Super Cup x8

Champions League x4

UEFA Super Cup x3

FIFA Club World Cup x3

FIFA Club World Cup Golden Ball x2

Pichichi Trophy x8

Ballon d'Or x6

European Golden Shoe x6

La Liga Best Player x6

La Liga best Forward x7

Reports claim that the 34-year-old had agreed to cut his wages by 50 per cent and he was also said to be opened to further renegotiations but the financial rules imposed on them by La Liga ruined everything for both the player and the club.

How Barcelona fans reacted to Lionel Messi's departure news

Legit.ng earlier reported that Barcelona fans have continued to express mixed feelings over the departure of club legend Lionel Messi and they are demanding a full explanation from club authorities, GOAL reports.

The world was stunned on Thursday night, August 5, when news broke that the six-time Ballon d’Or winner will no longer continue at the club.

The entire Catalunya remains eclipsed in grief, disbelief and ultimate sorrow as Barcelona supporters continue to express emotions.

