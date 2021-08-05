Jack Grealish takes over from Paul Pogba to become Premier League's most expensive signing of all time

The Englishman secured a £100m deal from Aston Villa to Manchester City on a six-year deal this month

The Euro 2020 runner up will represent the Etihad Stadium outfit until the summer of 2027

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Manchester City have announced the signing of England midfielder Jack Grealish in a six-year deal valued at around £100 million from Aston Villa.

The new move made the 25-year-old midfielder ranks top on the list of top 10 most expensive Premier League signings of all time, beating Paul Pogba's £93.25m transfer from Juventus to Manchester United in 2016.

Grealish was one of the outstanding performers at the European Championship this summer but failed to win the coveted prize at the end of the tourney - losing to Italy on penalties.

Man City new signing Jack Grealish posing with number 10 jersey after becoming Premier League's most expensive signing. Photo by Matt McNulty - Manchester City

Source: Getty Images

However, his performances attracted top EPL managers to his attention, and has now joined the Etihad Stadium dwellers.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

As it stands, 2018 World Cup winner Pogba is the second most expensive signing in the English topflight while Romelu Lukaku and Harry Maguire occupy the third and fourth positions.

While Chelsea forward Kai Havertz complete the top five most expensive transfers in England after joining the Blues for £75.8m according to Sky Sports.

List of top 10 Premier League record signings of all time

Jack Grealish - £100m, Aston Villa to Manchester City

Paul Pogba - £93.25m, Juventus to Manchester United

Romelu Lukaku - £90m, Everton to Manchester United

Harry Maguire - £80m, Leicester City to Manchester United

Kai Havertz - £75.8m, Bayer Leverkusen to Chelsea

Virgil van Dijk - £75m, Southampton to Liverpool

Jadon Sancho - £73m, Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United

Nicolas Pepe - £72m, Lille to Arsenal

Kepa Arrizabalaga - £71.6m, Athletic Bilbao to Chelsea

Alvaro Morata - £70m, Real Madrid to Chelsea

How much did Man City pay for Grealish?

Legit.ng earlier reported that Jack Grealish has completed a dream move to Manchester City from Aston on a six-year deal valued at around €117.50 million this summer.

The 25-year-old recently returned from the European Championship where he recorded two assists in five appearances for the silver-winning England national team.

Preceding that, he scored seven goals and 12 assists in 27 appearances for his former club across competitions.

Source: Legit