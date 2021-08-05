Gary Neville has stated that Harry Kane is now on a collision course with Premier League side Tottenham

The England international has refused to return to training amid mega move to Premier League champions Man City

Tottenham have maintained their striker will not be sold this summer as they look to hold on to last season's topscorer

Gary Neville has slammed Harry Kane for not honouring Tottenham rules after refusing to return to training, Manchester Evening News, Sky Sports.

The 28-year-old has been continuously linked to Man City but Spurs maintain that their captain is not for sale.

After England's campaign at Euro 2020, Kane was expected in training at the start of the week to undergo tests but the striker has been found wanting.

Gary Neville believes Harry Kane going on strike is disrespectful to his teammates. Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC

And Man United legend Neville believes the Three Lions captain's actions is disrespectful to the club and his teammates.

Neville's statement:

"It depends on what has been agreed. I can only think that Harry thinks that an agreement has been backed out of or that something has happened.

"That is the only thing that I can think. He wouldn't do this unless there was something significantly wrong behind the scenes. It is a big call to have to make.

"For the England captain not to turn up to his club... it doesn't get any bigger. But you have to turn up; you have to respect your team-mates, they are all there doing pre-season and I think Harry has got to get back in quickly and get with those lads running around that pitch.

"As much as he wants to leave, as much as he thinks he has been hard done to, as much as he is annoyed with the guy who is making the decisions, he has got to get back in with his team-mates, because they are professional players as well and look up to him; he is a massive icon at the club and in this country.

"I think he will have to get back in very quickly."

The Kane transfer saga took a fresh turn this week after the striker failed to turn up for training on Monday, August 2.

Kane, 28, made it clear at the end of last season with the general feeling being he wanted to win silverware.

