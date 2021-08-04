Heung Min Son liked a post on Instagram saying “No player is bigger than the club”

Fans believed this was a sly dig at want-away star Harry Kane

Kane has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City although Spurs refuse to budge on their asking price for the striker

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Son Heung Min seemed to aim a dig at Harry Kane amid rumours the striker is on his way out of the North London club.

Kane and Son Heung Min have formed a formidable partnership over the years. Photo by MATT DUNHAM/POOL/AFP.

Source: UGC

The Kane transfer saga took a fresh turn this week after the striker failed to turn up for training on Monday, August 2.

Kane, 28, made it clear at the end of last season with the general feeling being he wanted to win silverware.

It is that topic of trophies that Kane’s teammate Son seemed to ‘like’ on social media, which blatantly pointed out the striker has never won any in his career.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

"A player is never bigger than a club. 'Harry Kane FC' has 0 Trophies. Tottenham Hotspur has 26 Trophies," the post read.

Among the thousands who liked the post was Heung Min Son, and hawk-eyed social media users were quick to screenshot it.

Typically, double-tapping on a post with a message on Instagram usually indicates one agrees with the sentiments being shared on the post.

Was Heung Min Son aiming a dig at Kane?

It is clear that the Korean captain agrees no player is bigger than a club.

Kane has been Spurs’ best shot at silverware for years and has established himself as one of the most lethal strikers around.

Last season, thanks to a tweak in formation by Jose Mourinho, Kane and Son formed a lethal partnership where the pair scored and assisted each other in almost equal measure.

Son is currently a fan favourite at Spurs and recently showed his commitment to the club by signing a new long term deal to stay at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Manchester City transfer target Harry Kane failed to show up at Tottenham training despite the fact that he was being expected.

The Euro 2020 runner-up was scheduled to have a COVID-19 test on Monday, August 2 before commencing training on Tuesday ahead of the new season.

But the 28-year old striker failed to show up while the North Londoners have no explanation on why he did not show up according to BBC Sport.

Source: Legit Newspaper