Maduka Okoye's impressive display last season has earned him a new deal with Eredivisie club Spartak Rotterdam

The 21-year-old broke into the international scene for Nigeria when he made his debut against Brazil in 2019

The Suoer Eagles number one has been linked with several clubs in the Netherlands and Belgian c champions Anderlecht

Maduka Okoye has signed a new four-year deal with Dutch side Spartak Rotterdam after several reports linking him to other clubs in Europe.

After spending just one season with Rotterdam following his move from Dusseldorf, the club have extended his contract until the summer of 2025.

Super Eagles number one Maduka Okoye signs new deal with Sparta Rotterdam. Photo by Herman Dingler

Source: Getty Images

The club's manager Henk Fraser said of their official website:

"We hired Maduka a year ago because we thought he was a great talent.

“Last season he proved us right. With ten clean sheets in 28 games, he contributed to the club’s eighth-place finish and was even voted Player of the Season by the supporters.

"He made great strides last season, he is also the first goalkeeper of the Nigerian national team. Obviously, this meant there was a lot of interest in him, but we both had the intention to continue longer and are very happy that we are extending his contract."

Okoye statement after signing the new deal:

"When I signed with Sparta, I did so with clear goals. I wanted to develop further and become the first goalkeeper in the Eredivisie and for the Super Eagles.

”So after the first season I can’t help but be satisfied, but I’m certainly not done here yet. I really enjoy my time at Sparta and I feel appreciated by my teammates and the supporters. In my first year I have already experienced many beautiful moments here, I hope that next season, at a full Castle, we will add even more moments."

Source: Legit