Kelechi Iheanacho salvaged a draw for Leicester City against Championship side Queens Park Rangers as the match ended in a 3-3 draw.

The Nigerian striker who made an appearance as a second-half substitute scored a late penalty to help the Foxes earn a draw in the six-goal thriller.

The 24-year-old redeemed himself after losing a penalty during the shoot-out loss to Wycombe in their previous encounter.

Summary of the goals

QPR were in decent form following their 4-2 victory over Premier League side Manchester United in their last outing.

And they started on a bright as England striker Charlie Austin put the Hoops ahead in the 44th minute to make it 1-0.

Yoann Barbet made it 2-0 ten minutes after the restart as Leicester found themselves trailing at Loftus Road.

Brendan Rodgers made comprehensive changes to his side as the Foxes pulled one back through Dewsbury Hall with 15 minutes left on the clock.

New summer signing Patson Daka levelled matters after getting to the end of Marc Albrighton's cross to make it 2-2.

The home side were not done yet as Rob Dickie scored what seemed to have been the winner for QPR in the 82nd minute to make it 3-2.

Leicester were rewarded with a late penalty after Daka was brought down inside the 18-yard box as Iheanacho took responsibility for the spot-kick.

The Super Eagles sent the goalkeeper the wrong way to end the game in a 3-3 draw.

Leicester other games

The Foxes will take on Europa League champions Villarreal in midweek before playing Man City in the Community Shield.

Rodgers' men will begin their 2020-21 Premier League campaign against Wolves on 14 August, at the King Power Stadium.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Wilfred Ndidi has joined his teammates at Premier League club Leicester City for pre-season activities after a short vacation back home in Nigeria.

The impressive defensive midfielder was seen, however, in a personal basketball fitness session has he showed stunning skills scoring a three-pointer.

In a clip shared by Naija Footballers on Instagram, Ndidi managed to guide the ball straight into the basket from about ten meters.

