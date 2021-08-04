Nigeria's hopes of winning a medal at the Tokyo 2020 Games Women’s Canoe Single 200m event has come to an end

Ayomide Bello gave her best by finishing third at the end of the race but the time was not enough for her to reach the semifinals

The teenage sensation became the first Nigerian to win a gold medal at an internationally recognised event in her sport

It is the end of the road for Nigeria's Ayomide Bello in the Women’s Canoe Single 200m event at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The 19-year-old missed out on semifinal qualification despite finishing third with a time of 47.539 in the Heat 3 of the quarterfinal event.

Alena Nazdrova and Lisa Jahn were the only athletes who finished ahead of the Nigerian representative as they finished at 46,950 and 47,326 times respectively.

Ayomide Bello during her 200m women's single canoe event at the ongoing Tokyo 2020. Photo by LUIS ACOSTA/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Bello became the first Nigerian to win a gold medal at an International Sailing championship while competing in Bhopal India in 2019.

She qualified for this summer's Olympic Games after winning the C1 200m event at the African Olympic qualifiers in Morocco.

The 19-year-old ventured into the sport after dropping out of school, an event that was preceded by the death of her father a few years back as reported by Punch.

How much cash did Brume and Oborodudu get?

Legit.ng earlier reported that Blessing Oborududu and Ese Brume have been rewarded with cash prizes of $10,000 and $7,500 respectively by Nigeria's Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare who is in Tokyo for the Olympics.

The 32-year-old Oborududu made history at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics winning a silver medal for Nigeria in women’s 68kg freestyle wrestling event.

It was a great moment for Blessing after the encounter as she was hailed by Nigerians for her exploit at the Tokyo Olympics.

Source: Legit.ng