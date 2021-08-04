Blessing Oborududu and Ese Brume have both gotten their prizes from the Federal Government at the Olympics

Wrestler Blessing won silver for Nigeria in Tokyo and was rewarded with $10,000 while Ese Brume got $7,500

Nigerians are still hoping that the athletes in Tokyo can win more medals before the end of the Olympics

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Blessing Oborududu and Ese Brume have been rewarded with cash prizes of $10,000 and $7,500 respectively by Nigeria's Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare who is in Tokyo for Olympics.

The 32-year-old Oborududu made history at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics winning silver medal for Nigeria in women’s 68kg freestyle wrestling event.

It was a great moment for Blessing after the encounter as she was hailed by Nigerians for her exploit at the Tokyo Olympics.

Blessing Oborududu in action for Nigeria at 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Photo by Tom Pennington

Source: Getty Images

She will however be leaving Japan with $10,000 which is N4.1million thanks to the Sports Minister Sunday Dare who raised the money for medals according to the report on Vanguard.

Ese Brume who won bronze for Nigeria in the long jump event will on the other hand be returning to Nigeria with N3million.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Nigeria’s medal hopeful in wrestling at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Odunayo Adekuoroye, was defeated in the 57kg weight category event.

The 27-year-old was already leading Moldova’s Anastasia Nichita 8-2 before a swift turn of events in the latter stages of the fight.

Nichita won through a pin in the round of 16, although the Nigerian may have an opportunity to feature in the bronze medal match if Nichita reaches the final.

In wrestling, a pin (or fall) is when you put your opponent on his/her back with any part of both shoulders or both shoulder blades of your opponent in contact with the mat for two seconds. When you pin your opponent, the match is over and you are the winner.

Also, Legit.ng reported how Chukwuebuka Enekwechi of Nigeria is through to the final of the Shot Put event at the ongoing Tokyo 2020.

Team Nigeria now has another finalist at the ongoing Tokyo Olympic Games after Enekwechi scaled through to qualify in his sport.

The 28-year-old made it to the final of the men’s Shot Put event after he launched his implement to a mark of 21.16m on Tuesday afternoon.

Source: Legit