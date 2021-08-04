Tokyo 2020 continues to be of mixed achievements for Team Nigeria as Odunayo Adekuoroye was defeated

Despite a massive 8-2 lead by the Nigerian athlete, Moldova’s Anastasia Nichita produced a stunning pin-fall to claim victory

Although there is a slim chance for Adekuoroye to fight for bronze, she will hope that Nichita reaches the final

Nigeria’s medal hopeful in wrestling at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Odunayo Adekuoroye, was defeated in the 57kg weight category event.

The 27-year-old was already leading Moldova’s Anastasia Nichita 8-2 before a swift turn of events in the latter stages of the fight.

The Cable reports that Nichita won through a pin in the round of 16, although the Nigerian may have an opportunity to feature in the bronze medal match if Nichita reaches the final.

Tokyo 2020: Odunayo Adekuoroye loses to Anastasia Nichita. Photo: Fred Lee

Source: Getty Images

Punch reports that in wrestling, a pin (or fall) is when you put your opponent on his/her back with any part of both shoulders or both shoulder blades of your opponent in contact with the mat for two seconds. When you pin your opponent, the match is over and you are the winner.

Nigeria 64th on medals table

Nigeria moved up the medals table after Ese Brume's bronze at the long jump and Blessing Oborududu's in the women's freestyle wrestling got the country's name on the medals table, Google.

Things were looking so bad for Team Nigerian when 11 after 11 athletes were disqualified including medal hopeful Blessing Okagbare.

However, Delta state born athlete Brume revived Nigeria's hopes of winning medals in the Track and field events of the Games.

Her leap of 6.97meteres was enough for the Nigerian and African record holder to win bronze in the women's long jump event.

On the other hand, Oborududu wrote her name in the history books of Nigerian wrestling following her exploits in the women's 68kg category.

The 32-year-old held her head up high as she won silver in the final after losing to Tamyra Marianna of the United States.

The two medals won by Brume and Oborududu helped Nigeria move to the 64th position on the table with one silver and one bronze.

Divine Oduduru bows out

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria's medal hopeful in the men's 200 metres event Divine Oduduru has bowed out of the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The 24-year-old failed to advance to the final despite finishing third in the semifinals with a time of 20.16 seconds.

While the Nigerian came third in his heat, 17-year-old Erriyon Knighton emerged victorious after clocking a time of 20.02sec and Rasheed Dwyer came second in 20.13 secs.

Source: Legit Nigeria