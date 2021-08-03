Nigeria's medal hopeful in the men's 200 metres event Divine Oduduru has bowed out of the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The 24-year-old failed to advance to the final despite finishing third in the semifinals with a time of 20.16 seconds.

While the Nigerian came third in his heat, 17-year-old Erriyon Knighton emerged victorious after clocking a time of 20.02sec and Rasheed Dwyer came second in 20.13 sec as reported by Punch.

The publication added that world champion Noah Lyles endured a finish-line gaffe to qualify from Tuesday’s semi-finals for the Olympic 200 metres finals.

Oduduru started the day on a bright note after finishing second behind Jamaican runner Rasheed Dwyer in the first round to reach the semifinals but didn't do enough to book a spot in the final.

Did D'Tigress win any game at Tokyo 2020

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria's D'Tigress have been dumped out of the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games women's basketball event after losing their third straight group game to Japan at the Saitama Super Arena.

Coach Hughley Otis ladies woke up very late in the game as they were only able to win the fourth quarter of the game and that was not enough to stop them from losing 102-83 to their Japanese counterparts.

D'Tigress got the game started on a losing note after losing 30-22 to coach Hovasse Thomas Wayne's ladies.

Legit.ng also reported that Nigeria squandered a valuable chance to reach the final of the 4×400 mixed relay race after finishing last in the semifinals.

The quartet of Ifeanyi Emmanuel Ojeli, Imaobong Nse Uko, Samson Oghenewegba Nathaniel, and Patience Okon George represented the country in the track event.

But they deployed a strategy that ruined the good works they started from the first lap of the race taken by Ojeli

