Team Nigeria have moved up on the medals table after finishing in podium places in the field and indoor event of the Games

Ese Brume won bronze in the women's long jump while Blessing Oborududu won silver in freestyle wrestling

Nigeria is now in 64th position following the silver and bronze won by the women's athlete in the field and indoor events

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Nigeria moved up the medals table after Ese Brume's bronze at the long jump and Blessing Oborududu's in the women's freestyle wrestling got the country's name on the medals table, Google.

Things were looking so bad for Team Nigerian when 11 after 11 athletes were disqualified including medal hopeful Blessing Okagbare.

Ese Brume and Blessing Oborududu have brought Nigeria on the medal table. Photo by Ina Fassenbender and Jack Guez

Source: Getty Images

Brume and Oborududu's exploits

However, Delta state born athlete Brume revived Nigeria's hopes of winning medals in the Track and field events of the Games.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Her leap of 6.97meteres was enough for the Nigerian and African record holder to win bronze in the women's long jump event.

On the other hand, Oborududu wrote her name in the history books of Nigerian wrestling following her exploits in the women's 68kg category.

The 32-year-old held her head up high as she won silver in the final after losing to Tamyra Marianna of the United States.

The two medals won by Brume and Oborududu helped Nigeria move to 64th position on the table with one silver and one bronze.

There are still hopes for Nigeria could win a medal in the 4x100m and 4x400m men and women's relay events.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Ese Brume has dedicated her medal to Bishop David Oyedepo, founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide popularly known as Winners' Chapel, Vanguard, Daily Post.

The Delta state born athlete made the third-best jump in the final round of the women's long jump event as she leapt 6.97meters.

The 25-year-old finished behind United States' Britney Reese who won silver and Germany’s Malaika Mihambo who took home gold.

Speaking to journalists after the event, the first Nigerian medalist at the Tokyo 2020 Games dedicated her first-ever medal at the Olympics to Bishop Oyedepo, her coach Kayode Gaya and her family.

Source: Legit Newspaper