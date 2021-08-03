Ese Brume wrapped up her Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games participation in style after she won bronze in the Long Jump event

The 25-year-old Nigerian athlete finished third with a leap of 6.97m to become Nigeria’s first medalist at the summer games

Following her feat which has sparked wild jubilation among Nigerians, the athlete thanked her supporters for their prayers

Nigerian athlete Ese Brume has expressed delight after becoming the country's first medalist at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The 25-yar-old Brume made a 6.97m leap in the Long Jump final to clinch the bronze medal, becoming Nigeria’s first medalist at the games.

She qualified for the final stage on Sunday morning leaping to a distance of 6.76m, 1cm more than the required mark to seal her place.

Ese Brume in action at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Photo: Matthias Hangst

Source: Getty Images

Germany’s Malaika Mihambo clinched the gold medal with 7.00m jump while USA’s Brittney Reese clinched the silver medal with 6.97m on count back.

Following the feat, Brume who could not hold back tears of joy said:

“Thank you Jesus and thank you all for your prayers. Thank you, thank you so much.”

After an exciting competition during which the lead changed hands frequently between Reese and Brume, Mihambo, who was placed third going into the final round, settled the deal with her last leap.

Nigeria guaranteed to win Gold or Silver

Meanwhile, Blessing Oborududu has qualified for the final of the women's freestyle wrestling in the 68kg category after producing a dominant display against Mongolia's Battsetseg Soronzonbold.

She outscored her opponent 7-2 to guarantee a place in the final as well as winning either a silver or gold in the final.

It is the first time Nigeria will be having a medal at the Olympics in wrestling and it took Oborududu her third attempt at the global event.

The 32-year-old celebrated around the arena as she was hoisted up by her coach as she prepares to face an American wrestler in the gold medal match.

She produced a dominant display in the quarter-finals as she outscored Elis Manolova of Azerbaijan 13-2 to reach the last four.

D'Tigress crash out of Tokyo 2020

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria's D'Tigress have been dumped out of the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games women's basketball event after losing their third straight group game to Japan at the Saitama Super Arena.

Coach Hughley Otis ladies woke up very late in the game as they were only able to win the fourth quarter of the game and that was not enough to stop them from losing 102-83 to their Japanese counterparts.

D'Tigress got the game started on a losing note after losing 30-22 to coach Hovasse Thomas Wayne's ladies.

