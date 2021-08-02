Nigeria's women's national basketball team failed to shine like their male counterparts at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympics

D'Tigress crashed out of the women's basketball event after losing their third group game to Japan on August 2

They had already lost their first two games to the United States and France before their 102-83 loss to the Japanese team

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Nigeria's D'Tigress have been dumped out of the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games women's basketball event after losing their third straight group game to Japan at the Saitama Super Arena.

Coach Hughley Otis ladies woke up very late in the game as they were only able to win the fourth quarter of the game and that was not enough to stop from losing 102-83 to their Japanese counterparts.

D'Tigress got the game started on a losing note after losing 30-22 to coach Hovasse Thomas Wayne's ladies.

Nigeria's D'Tigress players trying to defend the ball from the Japanese player during their Tokyo 2020 3rd group encounter. Credit - @bballnaija

Source: Instagram

The second and third quarters equally ended in disappointments for the Nigerian ladies after losing 21-16 and 33-19 to the world number 10 according to FIBA rankings last updated on March 1.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

But to the surprise of many, the four-time AfroBasket Women's champions claimed the fourth quarter as they defeated the Japanese 26-18, but that would not help them lose their last group game at the event according to the result posted on Olympics official website.

How D'Tigress performed at Tokyo 2020 Games

Nigeria started their campaign at this summer's Olympics losing 81-72 to the United States' women's team, while their second group game ended 87-62 in favour of the French's women's national team.

But unfortunately, they were equally unable to redeem themselves in the last game as they also fell to Japan and bow out of the competition without a single victory at the women's event.

They followed the footsteps of their male counterparts who also crashed out without recording any victory in the preliminary round.

How Nigeria's D'Tigers crash out of Tokyo 2020

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria's D'Tigers have crashed out of Tokyo 2020 Olympics after losing 80-71 to Italy in their final group game of the tournament.

The Nigeria male basketball side needed to beat Italy by at least nine points and hope Australia defeat Germany in the other group game to stand a chance of qualifying to the next round.

But they couldn't get the job done as the Italians took the first quarter 29-22. However, Nigeria fought back in the second quarter and cut Italy's lead to one point as the halftime scoreboard read 40-39 in favour of the Europeans.

Source: Legit.ng