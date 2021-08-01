For the first time since December 2019, Chelsea are claiming their first win over London rivals Arsenal

Before the game, the Gunners had beaten the Blues three times and drawing one in their last four meetings

Tammy Abraham and Kai Havertz scored a goal each for the Stamford Bridge outfit while Xhaka's strike wasn't enough to earn them a draw

Chelsea claim their first victory over Arsenal since December 2019 courtesy of their 2-1 triumph at Emirates Stadium on Sunday, August 1.

A goal each from Kai Havertz and Tammy Abraham handed the reigning European Champions the victory while Granit Xhaka's equaliser ended up a mere consolation.

The German star shot the Blues ahead from close range in the 26th minute after receiving a timely pass from countryman Timo Werner in a counter-attacking move.

Tammy Abraham scoring Chelsea's winner against Arsenal at Emirates Stadium. Photo by Aaron Chown/PA Images

Werner made a run toward's the North Londoners' 18-yard box before releasing it to the ex-Bayer Leverkusen man who controlled the ball before sending it to the back of the net.

The goal ensured they remained in control of the game in the opening half before heading to the dressing room for halftime talks.

Granit Xhaka fired Mikel Arteta's men back into the fixture in the 69th minute but only needed three minutes before taking the lead in the 72nd minute via Tammy Abraham.

The striker of Nigerian descent took advantage of a blunder in the Gunners backline as he converted the opportunity he got.

