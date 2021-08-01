Memphis Depay continues to give Barcelona fans reasons to be cheerful after scoring a beautiful goal against Stuttgart during their preseason friendly

Yusuf Demir and Ruqui Puig were also on the scores sheet as the Catalans went ahead to claim a 3-0 triumph in Germany

This was their third straight win after three games as they continue preparations for the 2021-22 season

Barcelona stretched their winning streak to three games this preseason following their 3-0 win over German league side VfB Stuttgart at the Mercedes-Benz Arena earlier this weekend.

Summer signing Memphis Depay shot the Catalans ahead from close range just after 21 minutes of action.

The Dutchman received a long ball from the midfield, controlled it with his left foot, and quickly used his right foot to heighten Stutgart's defender before latching the ball into the back of the net.

He seems to have laced his boots with goals while coming to Camp Nou despite joining them for free this transfer window as he is scored in consecutive games for the Blaugrana.

The Spanish League giants continue to enjoy themselves in the game played in Germany as 18-year-old Austrian star Yusuf Demir who was invited from the club's Team B doubled their lead in the 36th minute.

He received a pass from Antoine Griezmann from the left side of the 18-yard box before tapping into the net from six yards out to double the guests' lead with nine more minutes left in the first half.

Riqui Puig then sealed the victory up in the 73rd minute with another fine from close range as his effort hit the bar twice before finally strolling into the net.

The goal came on the back of a counter-attacking move from Barcelona who took advantage of their hosts' misfiring a moment before turning the attack around and it ended in a goal for them.

Ronald Koeman's men have now won all three games so far this preseason having beaten Gimnastic 4-0 on July 21 and also recorded a 3-1 triumph over Girona three days later.

Barcelona's next friendly games

They will now face RB Salzburg on August 4 and Juventus on August 8 before wrapping up their preparations for the new season as they host Real Sociedad in their season opener at Camp Nou.

