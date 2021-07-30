Libyan Footballer Ayman Al-Nagrish Dies of Malaria After Futsal Fame in Nigeria

Libya’s futsal team have suffered a tragic loss as one of their players Ayman Al-Nagrish died after being infected with malaria

It was alleged that the player contracted the infection while the team were in Nigeria for the 2021 Minifootball Africa Cup of Nations

A statement by the Libyan football authorities also claim that 16 members of the team caught malaria, including the coach

A Libyan futsal team player Ayman Al-Nagrish reportedly died after being infected with malaria in Nigeria during the 2021 Minifootball Africa Cup of Nations, Independent.ng reports.

A statement by Libya’s Youth and Sports Authority vis Libyan Observer also claimed that no fewer than 16 members of the team including their coach were also infected with malaria.

The victim alleged that the management had told them upon departure to the West African country that it was not necessary to take malaria jabs before they traveled.

The claimed that the advice was offered to them by the National Center for Disease Control as they added that they were lodged in a poor accommodation where they had battled with mosquitoes.

The Libyan Minister of Sports Abdelshafie Al-Juwaifi expressed sadness over the situation and immediately ordered for an investigation.

Prime Minister Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah offered condolences to the family of the dead player and vowed to continue probing the incident.

Team Libya were stranded in Nigeria for a while before their Minister of Sports waded in to book them a flight to Egypt then Libya.

The Libyan futsal team played the final match of the tournament and lost 0-1 to Egypt and finished second. Libya’s player Mohammed Khamis won best player of the tournament award.

