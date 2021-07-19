Williams Martinez moved to the Premier League with West Bromwich Albion on loan back in 2006

English side West Bromwich Albion have been plunged into mourning following the tragic death of former defender, Williams Martinez.

Martinez turned out on loan for West Brom back in 2006, scoring one Premier League goal for them during a 2-2 stalemate with Everton.

According to Mirror UK, the centre-back enjoyed an illustrious football career spanning two decades that saw him turn out for 15 different clubs.

Until his tragic death, the defender was plying his trade with Uruguayan outfit Villa Teresa.

His death has since been confirmed by Villa Teresa, with the club sending a message of support to his family. Villa Teresa posted:

“Club Atlético Villa Teresa deeply regrets the passing of our main squad player Williams Martinez, his family, friends and relatives our deepest condolences."

On their part, West Brom paid an impassioned tribute to Martinez. The club wrote:

“We’re deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our former player, Williams Martínez."

A number of former teammates including compatriot Luis Suarez have also taken to social media to mourn the 38-year-old.

Martinez started his career with Defensor Sporting before he moved to the Premier League with the Baggies.

He also had stints in France with Valenciennes and Reims, in Argentina with Chacarita Juniors, and in Chile with Huachipato and Palestino.

