Tyson Fury has paid his respect to talented boxer Frank Varey who lost his life while swimming in River Dee

The 16-year-old was found dead after a search party was conducted within the river for seven hours

The talented has won several national titles in England and also represented the country at the Europen Championships

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Tyson Fury has paid tribute to 16-year-old Frank Varey who drowned at River Dee in Chesire, reported by Mirror, Lanc Live.

How Frank lost his life

According to police reports, the boxer was trying to cool off from the heatwave when he decided to swim in the river with his friends but was reported missing.

Tyson Fury pays tribute to talented 16-year-old boxer Frank Varey who drowned in River Dee. Photo @frank.varey19

Source: Instagram

The police went on to conduct a seven-hour search until his body which is yet to be identified was found around 8pm in the night.

Tributes to Frank

WBC champion Fury who heard about the incident led the tributes as he tagged Frank who represented England at the European championships as a future champion.

The Gypsy King said:

“RIP Frank. Was a future world champ.”

Frank who trained with Rhoose Boxing Club won several national titles at amateur level was greeted by his training team.

"It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to one of our England boxers, Frank Varey, who sadly passed away this afternoon after he drowned in Cheshire river."

England's Boxing Talent coach John Stubbs added:

“Frank was a larger than life character.

“No boy should lose their life at 16. This is a sad day for the boxing community and my thoughts are with big Frank and the family.”

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather's 20-year beef has taken another turn following the recent comments the former heavyweight champion made, The Sun, Give Me Sport.

The Baddest Man on the Planet claims the Money Man looked damaged in his comeback fight against YouTuber Paul Logan.

Iron Mike added that the 43-year-old was desperate to make it back into the ring because of the huge amount of money involved.

Mayweather was heavily criticized for not being able to stop YouTuber Logan in their eight-round exhibition contest. The Money was held by the social media guru in most parts of the contest.

Source: Legit.ng