Manchester City will be looking to defend the Premier League title next season as they shop for another midfielder

Jack Grealish who has been impressive for Aston Villa is now on the radar of the English topflight champions

Reports have it that United are already in advanced talks over a deal for the midfielder and on the verge of landing him

Manchester City are getting close to sealing a deal for Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish according to latest reports on SPORTbible.

The Citizens have opened talks with Villa in the last couple of weeks and now they are on the verge of agreeing a blockbuster transfer deal for the midfielder.

The Athletic earlier reported that Pep Guardiola’s team are already in advanced negotiations with Aston Villa and the player’s officials as regards a big money transfer.

Manchester City set to complete Jack Grealish signing. Photo: Visionhaus

Source: Getty Images

It was gathered that the deal could gulp as much as £100 million as the manager sees Grealish as a valuable addition to his squad who will form solid partnership with Kevin De Bruyne.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano said via talkSPORT:

"Manchester City are now in direct contact with Aston Villa for Jack Grealish. Negotiations ongoing to reach an agreement - not gonna take long, decision to be made in the next days.

"Aston Villa have already offered Grealish a new contract. They hope to keep him."

Even though Villa have offered Grealish a new contract to try keep him at the club, when speaking on The Football Terrace freelance journalist Pete O'Rourke said:

"The latest I'm hearing on this one is Manchester City are really confident of getting this deal over the line. It'll probably be a new Premier League transfer record as well.”

Chelsea offer €130 million for Lukaku

Meanwhile, Chelsea are doing everything to return Romelu Lukaku back to the Stamford Bridge following the Belgian’s impressive run for Italian club Inter Milan last season.

The 24-year-old found the back of the net 24 times last season to help his side win the Italia Serie A title.

And now Premier League club Chelsea who are desperate for a lethal striker are already making frantic moves for Lukaku.

Corriere della Sera and La Gazzetta dello Sport have disclosed that a staggering €130 million bid have been made available by the Blues for the forward.

Axel Tuanzebe to depart Manchester United

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can confirm that Manchester United will allow Axel Tuanzebe to leave the club following the imminent arrival of Raphael Varane from Real Madrid.

The Red Devils have already agreed a £34m deal to sign the experienced defender who is now scheduled to undergo a medical before the transfer being announced.

United have all but confirmed the Frenchman is Old Trafford-bound earlier in the week, with the club announcing they have reached an agreement with Madrid over his transfer.

