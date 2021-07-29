Man United are ready to offload Axel Tuanzebe this summer after reaching an agreement to sign Real Madrid star Raphael Varane

The Red Devils are on the verge of signing the £43m-rated French defender this transfer window

Varane's imminent arrival is expected to push Axel Tuanzebe down the pecking orders, a scenario that will see United move him on

It is understood the Red Devils will explore a loan deal for the promising defender rather than selling him

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can confirm that Manchester United will allow Axel Tuanzebe to leave the club following the imminent arrival of Raphael Varane from Real Madrid.

The Red Devils have already agreed a £34m deal to sign the experienced defender who is now scheduled to undergo a medical before the transfer being announced.

United have all but confirmed the Frenchman is Old Trafford-bound earlier in the week, with the club announcing they have reached an agreement with Madrid over his transfer.

Axel Tuanzebe was limited to just 18 appearances last season and will be desperate for first-team football. Photo by Matthew Peters.

The arrival of Varane is expected to boost Solskjaer's options at the back, with the Norwegian already having a string of players who can play at centre-back.

However, there are those who will obviously be affected by the signing of the World Cup winner, with Metro UK reporting Tuanzebe is among those who will be pushed down the pecking order.

The young defender was limited to just 18 appearances last season and will be desperate for first-team football.

But that will not be guaranteed at Old Trafford, meaning he will have to move on this summer to realize his dream.

What was said

According to Solskjaer, the decision was occasioned by the plethora of options he has in defence, with Phil Jones also lined up to make a return.

"I can see of course with Raphael looking like everything is sorted there and we’ve made that deal, I can see Axel going out. That’s because I’ve got Raphael, Maguire, Lindelof, Eric Bailly and Phil Jones is coming back in."

United are believed to be keen on loaning out Tuanzebe rather than offloading him in a permanent transfer.

