Anthony Joshua has lashed out at Tyson Fury for talking too much on social media over their failed bout

The two fighters are in possession of all the belts in the heavyweight category so far after beating their respective opponents

They were scheduled to face each other this summer but Fury has an unfinished business with Deontay Wilder and that cancelled the clash

Two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has vowed to 'smoke' countryman Tyson Fury when they eventually square up in the rings.

Both fighters were billed to face off in a much-anticipated unification bout this summer but it has been called off with the Gypsy King ordered to honour his trilogy agreement with Deontay Wilder.

Joshua insisted that he has done all he could to make sure a fight between them happen contrary to claims by Fury that the Olympic gold medal winner is ducking their fight.

Anthony Joshua weaving one of Kubrat Pulev's heavy punches during their bouts. Photo by Andrew Couldridge - Pool

Source: Getty Images

Fury and the Bronze Bomber will face off in their final fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on October 9th and the winner will take the title home.

What Anthony Joshua said

The 31-year-old while answering questions from Gary Neville's The Overlap and quoted by Boxing Scene said:

"He's a fighter, isn't he. What's the worst that can happen? You get hit. He's been doing it for years [telling people I won't fight him], however, I just know on my end, and my management team and my promoter - we've done everything we can to make this happen and as long as I'm champion, I'll compete with anyone. I've got a tough challenger coming up now. A great fighter.

"Without the belts? I rate that. That's what I'm talking about. We'll fight, 100 percent, let's do it. I'll smoke that guy. I will. It's annoying.

"For me, I don't really get into the Twitter back and forth, because it's Twitter fingers. Anyone can sit behind a computer and talk.

"Let's be real, let's be honest. Let's let the people know. You're the one that let the fans down because everyone seems to think."

Joshua

Why Anthony Joshua slammed Deontay Wilder?

