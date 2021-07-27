Trevor Sinclair has given his preference to Tammy Abraham over Harry Kane as Man City's ideal summer signing

The former City winger believes the club should not pay a staggering £150million for the England captain

Sinclair spent four seasons at the Etihad following a move from West Ham United and has 12 England caps under his belt

Trevor Sinclair does not believe Manchester City should break the bank to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham but he would prefer the club brings in Tammy Abraham, Mirror, Talk Sport.

The former City and England international insisted that Pep Guardiola can bring the best out of Abraham if given the chance to play among top players at the club.

The Chelsea striker has a £40million price tag as he is set to leave Stamford Bridge this summer and has been strongly linked to Arsenal.

Trevor Sinclair believes Man City should sign Tammy Abraham ahead of Harry Kane. Photo by Michael Regan and Clive Rose

Sinclair said:

"For me Abraham is a top Premier League striker, he's proved that he's a goalscorer, and the bits to his game that he might not have.

"I would have him at Manchester City. I think he's a young enough player, and with Pep's (Guardiola) coaching ability and with the teammates around him... I think he's a top player, I really do."

However, following Sergio Aguero's departure to Barcelona this summer, Kane has been the prime target for City to fit into Guardiola's striking role.

Spurs have demanded £150m for Kane as the striker is desperate to leave the club in search of winning trophies.

Sinclair added:

"It just goes against my principles of what I think about the club.

"I don't want to see them going out there and spending that ridiculous amount of money to bring one player in, because I think that kills it then. You might as well pack up."

