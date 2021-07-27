Jose Mourinho has won all four preseason friendly games as he continues preparations for the coming season

The Portuguese-born tactician was appointed the new boss of the Serie A outfit a few weeks back

However, he has begun to show that he is a no-nonsense boss after telling Darboe to 'wake up' during one of their games

Jose Mourinho has shown that he will not entertain any form of sluggish attitude from his Roma players next season.

The 58-year-old manager was spotted giving a young academy player Ebrima Darboe a piece of his mind during their friendly match against Debrecen - a match they won 5-2.

A brace from Edin Dzeko and one each from Borja Mayoral, Lorenzo Pellegrini, and Nicolo Zaniolo handed the Serie A giants the triumph.

Roma youngster Ebrima Darboe in action against Spezia Calcio last May. Photo by Gabriele Maltinti

However, a few weeks after joining the club, Mourinho is still putting his squad together with the hope of discovering new talents from the academy.

But the former Real Madrid handler wasn't really impressed with the Gambian youngster whose freekick failed to reach its target and he yelled at the player as reported by Spanish news outlet Marca.

What Jose Mourinho said

"Hey Darboe! Wake up right now, da'mn it! Come on!"

Meanwhile, regardless of the Special One's reaction to his players, he has guided them to four wins in games so far this pre-season.

But, they will face two big challenges in the form of Porto, on July 28, and then play Real Betis on August 7.

