Jose Mourinho is already advancing critical changes at AS Roma a few weeks after taking over their top job

The two-time Champions League winner has already guided his new team to back-to-back friendly games win

Mourinho is however hoping to spot errors with the drone technology he requested for his training sessions to monitor players' movements

Jose Mourinho only took the AS Roma job a few weeks back but the 'Special One' has already taken his training session to another level.

The 58-year-old Portuguese-born tactician introduced drone technology which allows him to show his players their mistakes in real-time.

Mourinho was said to have requested for the big size screen at the Trigoria training complex including a personalised Rome drone to hover above the pitch to film his squad.

Give Me Sport quoting Football Italia reports that the technology will allow the former Tottenham handler along with his backroom staff get a ‘perfect view of their movements on the field’.

The whole essence of the intervention is so that Mourinho can stop the training session and make the players watch the errors ‘within seconds of committing them’.

Although the club has reservations over the popularity of the new technology as they could feel they are being monitored, however, it could end up benefitting them in the long run.

Meanwhile, the Italian League outfit has won two of their friendly games so far under the watch of the new boss, but, a competitive game will be a lot more different than just a test game.

Mourinho's men thrashed Tuscans Montecatini 10-0 in their first game while their second pre-season came on Sunday after defeating Ternana 2-0.

