Roy Keane's name was voiced out by his former Man United teammate Gary Neville about being the most successful captain in the Premier League

The ex-Ireland international won seven league titles with the Red Devils and the Champions League under Alex Ferguson

Neville and Keane were teammates at Old Trafford for 12 years before the Irishman left for Scottish side Celtics in 2005

Roy Keane is the greatest captain the Premier League has ever produced according to former Man United defender Gary Neville, The Sun, Talk Sports.

The ex-English right-back answered the question asked by Sky Sports on social media with the name of his former United teammate.

Keane and Neville played together under Sir Alex Ferguson for 12 years and they won many trophies for the Red Devils.

Roy Keane is the greatest captain in the Premier League according to Gary Neville. Photo by Martin Ricketts and John Peters

Sun Sport also conducted a poll asking fans who the best captain was in the history of the Premier League and most of the votes were in favour of the Irishman.

Chelsea's John Terry was second while Manchester City Vincent Kompany was third followed by Liverpool's Steven Gerrard.

Keane's playing and coaching careers

Keane move to Old Trafford in 1993 from Nottingham Forest and helped Ferguson's side dominate the league in the 90s and the 2000s.

The most significant out of the wins were when he captained United to the famous treble in 1999 winning the Premier League, FA Cup and the Champions League.

The former Irish captain departed for Scottish side Celtics in 2005 before calling it quits with his colourful club career the following year.

He also went into coaching and managed Sunderland and Ipswich Town for two different seasons before joining up as an assistant in the Ireland national team.

Keane was also an assistant coach with Aston Villa and Nottingham Forests on separate occasions but he is now a pundit.

