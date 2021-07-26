Austin Okocha's skills have caught the eye of former England international Peter Crouch who recently the video clip

The former Tottenham and Liverpool striker was quick to appreciate the ex-Nigerian midfielder's skills on his social media handle

Okocha spent four seasons with Premier League side Bolton Wanderers and was awarded with the BBC African best player twice

Austin Okocha's arrival to the Premier League in the summer of 2002 to Bolton Wanderers treated fans to a spectacle of skills in every game the Nigerian played, Soccernet.

The ex-Nigerian international's command of the ball drew many admirers and was even studied at a point in the University of Bolton.

Recently, Liverpool legend Peter Crounch posted on his social media handle after watching the impeccable skills of the former Super Eagles captain.

Austin Okocha: Crouch Can Not Get Enough Of Nigerian After Watching Clips.

Source: Getty Images

Crouch who had played against Nigerian midfielder was so carried away with video clips as he said:

“Could watch the player all day.”

Okocha's career in England

Okocha spent four seasons at the Reebok Stadium under manager Sam Allardyce was instrumental to the Trotters' remaining in the English top-flight division.

The midfielder scored 14 goals in 124 appearances made and played in the League Cup final where the Wanderers lost by 1-0 to Middlesbrough.

He was named the BBC African Footballer of the Year twice in 2003 and 2004 but failed to win in the continent as it was awarded twice to Cameroon's Samuel Eto'o.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Austin Okocha's exceptional dribbling talent has been admired by players and fans all over the world and one of his biggest supporters is the legendary Ronaldinho, Soccernet.

The pair were once teammates during their playing careers are Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain before Okocha left to play for Bolton Wanderers after the 2002 World Cup.

And the 2002 World Player of the Year once commented on his social media handle in 2017 that Okocha and Colombian legend Carlos Valderrama were two of his biggest No.10s.

Okocha became a jewel to fans with his dribbling skills similar to that of Ronaldinho and the former Barcelona star admitted he learnt a lot from the Nigerian legend during their time together in France.

