Emmanuel Emenike and his ex-beauty queen wife have two kids and the former striker has continued to flaunt them

The 34-year-old AFCON 2013 surprised his one-year-old daughter in school when he paid a visit to her

Unaware of her beloved father’s presence in her classroom, the child who was playing with her classmates screamed upon sighting her dad

Former Nigerian international Emmanuel Emenike took time out to pay surprise visit to his daughter at school two days after he stormed Oba for the burial of Obi Cubana’s late mother as seen on Instagram.

The 34-year-old, in company of his associates, on Friday, stormed Oba in a convoy of about seven cars and his presence lit up the occasion.

The moment he was spotted by onlookers in his car, fans went crazy as they cheered the striker who was feeling cool driving his whip.

The former West Ham United star who is conversant with the eastern part of the country drove himself to the venue of the ceremony with a couple of friends.

Emenike arrived the venue wearing a black shirt and a pair of jean trousers with his matching brown shoes, as well as a gold necklace wrapped around his neck.

The former Fenerbahce of Turkey forward was caught on camera with the Cubana Chief Priest in slides displayed on his Instagram Story.

And on Sunday, the star was at the school of his daughter where he paid a surprise visit to her as she when she saw her dad.

Emmanuel Emenike is married to an ex-beauty queen Iheoma Emenike and their marriage is blessed with two children.

Unaware of her father’s presence in her classroom, the one-year-old daughter who was carried away as she played with her little ‘friends’ yelled ‘Daddy’ upon sighting him.

The proud dad captioned the clip ‘Happy Sunday to you all.’

Emenike shows off his mansion

Emenike recently flaunted his gigantic mansion while showing off his skills to his followers in Instagram.

The AFCON 2013 highest goal scorer is known to have invested huge amounts in building mansions in different locations in Nigeria.

In 2019, he completed his exotic mansion back in his home town in Imo State and the edifice was opened this year; among who were present was Governor Hope Uzodinma.

