Emmanuel Emenike who last played for Westerlo football club of Belgium in 2019 has shown he is still very much fit

The former Nigerian international was spotted joggling the ball as he completed a huge number of keepie uppies

The AFCON 2013 winner showed off his gigantic mansion in the clip, to give fans a glimpse of what the edifice looks like

Former Nigerian international Emmanuel Emenike has flaunted his gigantic mansion while showing off his skills to his followers in Instagram.

The 34-year-old AFCON 2013 highest goal scorer is known to have invested huge amounts in building mansions in different locations in Nigeria.

In 2019, he completed his exotic mansion back in his home town in Imo State and the edifice was opened this year; among who were present was Governor Hope Uzodinma.

Nigerian rapper Phyno and the duo of Osita Iheme and Chinedu Ikedieze were also available for the housewarming as a show of support for the Nigerian striker.

And in a clip he posted on social media on Thursday, July 15, the former Fenerbahce of Turkey forward was seen completing a number of keepie uppies in his house.

Spotted in the background of his clip is his exotic mansion painted in white and eagle-eyed fans took to the comment section to applaud the legend.

A fan wrote:

“Do giveaway.”

Another added”

“How I wish my dream of becoming a professional footballer came to pass, my life and family's would have changed forever.”

A third wrote:

“Talented na talented, nobody can stop it… More Grace to your elbows boss.”

Emenike builds hospital

Meanwhile, the former Super Eagles striker recently completed a world class hospital in his hometown as seen on Instagram.

Despite retiring from international football in 2015, the 33-year-old forward has fulfilled his promise to the people of his home town in Imo state.

The two-storey building is located along the highway which can be accessible to people to have quality health services.

In a video shared on social media, the striker along with his friends were taken to the site of the hospital and Emenike seemed satisfied with what he saw after money well spent.

