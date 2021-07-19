Obi Cubana saw off his late mother with one of the most flamboyant burial ceremonies over the weekend

Politicians, celebrities as well as other dignitaries stormed Oba, in Anambra state to show their support for the businessman

Cash was splashed from right, left and center during the party forcing Obi Cubana to turn stacks of cash into football

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The talk of the town event of the weekend remains the burial of Obi Cubana’s mother in Anambra state, but a clip has shown how the celebrity played football with stacks of cash.

Oba in Anambra was agog for the socialite who buried his mother in their hometown in Anambra state amidst fanfare in presence of dignitaries, politicians as well as celebrities.

He has continued to humour members of the online community after he was spotted in completely hilarious videos.

Obi Cubana buried his late mother in grand style. Photo: Daily Post

Source: UGC

A clip captured the moment friends and associates rained money on him on the dance floor, but surprisingly he made football out of the stacks of N500 bills.

In a Diego Maradona style, Obi Cubana joggled the packs of cash on his chest and then made a few keepie uppies with them, to the delight of the crowd.

A fan wrote:

“Money wey all of us dey pamper e reach your turn you turn am to ball.”

Another added:

“I hope you guys are ready for poor people dropping st*pid quotes about this post.”

A third posited:

“Dangote will not do this self. Abeg make una go side down jare.”

Another wrote:

“Those people wey pack the money lasan, if I hear say they no commot something from that bag.”

Watch video below

Meanwhile, when it was actor Kanayo O. Kanayo’s turn to spray fresh N500 notes, Cubana was quick to make the cross sign as the movie star popular for money ritual roles did his thing.

Interestingly, Kanayo didn’t seem to take any offence as he simply laughed it off and continued spraying.

As expected, the video cracked several netizens up with many commending Kanayo’s sense of humour and hailing him for not taking offence at Cubana’s action.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that one individual who didn’t partake in the outlandish display is popular lawmaker, Akin Alabi.

The politician who received bashing in the online community after a video of him spraying a paltry sum of money on the dance floor, recently came out to clear the air on the matter.

Alabi had been accused of ‘sprinkling’ N2k after an Oghene cultural troupe sang his praises. He, however, set the record straight in the post shared on his Instagram page.

The lawmaker explained that he spent a total of N9k as opposed to the small amount that had been circulated on social media.

Source: Legit