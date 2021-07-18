Lionel Messi was highly celebrated in the city of Shanghai following Argentina's Copa America success in Brazil

The six-time Ballon d'Or had digital images of him used to decorate a popular conventional centre in Shanghai

Messi helped Argentina win their first Copa America since 1993 and his first senior trophy for the Albiceleste

Lionel Messi's stock in China is spreading faster after helping Argentina win their first Copa America title in 28 years, Then 24.

The Albiceleste overcame Brazil in the finals to win the title and it was Messi's first significant trophy for his homeland.

Lionel Messi's digital images was used to decorate a recreational centre in Shanghai China following Argentina's Copa America win. Photo by Then 24

Shanghai madness for Messi

Far away in China, there was a tremendous tribute to the 34-year-old at Aegean Place, a conventional centre in Shanghai.

The whole place was painted with the national colours of Argentina blue and white, as well as Messi's No.10 shirt written in Chinese.

On the giant screens are digital lightings of Messi's wearing the Argentine jersey with his two hands raised up in his trademark celebrations as hundreds fans come to see the spectacular show.

It is understood that on the night of the final, some crazy Messi fans ended up kneeling down in tears of joy after the final whistle.

Argentina's journey to Copa victory

Argentina began their Copa campaign on a shaky note after being forced to a 1-1 draw with Chile but recorded consecutive 1-0 wins over Uruguay and Paraguay.

The Albiceleste began to gain momentum following their 4-1 hammering of Bolivia in their last group match.

The Seleccion then recorded another comprehensive 3-0 win over Ecuador in the quarter-finals and a penalty shootout victory over Colombia in the semis.

Angel di Maria's first-half goal against Brazil in the final was enough for the Argentine's to lift their first Copa America title since 1993.

