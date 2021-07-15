Federico Bernardeschi and his girlfriend Veronica Ciardi stepped up their love relationship earlier this week

Both of them walked down the aisle to formalise their commitments to each other after the player returned from the national team assignment

Bernardeschi decided to marry his partner barely 48 hours after his Euro 2020 triumph over England

Juventus forward Federico Bernardeschi has tied the knot with his partner just two days after shooting Italy to the European Championship title.

The 27-year-old took the last penalty that lifted the Azzurri over England at the iconic Wembley Stadium on July 11.

And barely two days after their triumph, Bernardeschi married his TV star, Veronica Ciardi in Carrara, a city in the Italian region of Tuscany.

Federico Bernardeschi feeling excited during his wedding ceremony earlier this week. Credit - Splash via SunSport

The former Fiorentina star was introduced into the game in the 86th minute he ended up becoming their hero at the end of the shootouts.

Meanwhile, Gianluigi Donnarumma must be given credit for saving Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka's spot-kicks while Marcus Rashford was denied by the woodwork.

COVID-19 kept Bernardeschi from hugging Veronica since May

According to SunSport, both Bernardeschi and his 36-year-old spouse were unable to embrace each other since late May as the player was in a strict Covid-19 bubble with his international teammates until after the final last weekend.

Meanwhile, none of the title-winning squad was said to have attended the wedding ceremony as reported by the publication.

Ciardi was said to have become famous after appearing in Italy's version of Big Brother between 2009 and 2010, later working as a TV correspondent.

